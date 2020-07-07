The Death of Child Abdul Fattah Ayman Lahlah, Forcibly Disappeared by the Syrian Regime

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of the Syrian child, Abdul Fattah Ayman Lahlah, from Hama city, born in 1996, who was arrested by Syrian Regime forces three times, the last of which was on October 22, 2013, in a raid on his family’s house in Nazlet al Jezdan area in the center of Hama city. On July 22, 2015, Abdul Fattah’s mother visited the Military Police Branch in al Qaboun neighborhood, northeast of Damascus city, where she received a copy of his death certificate. According to the death certificate, he died on October 2, 2014, due to heart and respiratory failure.



