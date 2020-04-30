The Commission of Inquiry on Syria Invites Individuals, Groups, Organizations, and Member States to submit Information and Documentation related to Its Mandate

The Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic invites individuals, groups, organizations, and Member States to submit information and documentation related to its mandate via the email or postal addresses below. In particular, the Commission would welcome:



• Information concerning the facts and circumstances regarding specific alleged violations and abuses;

• Information concerning the identity of individuals, military units, and armed group entities responsible for such violations; and

• Views concerning targeted recommendations to duty bearers and conflicting parties active in the Syrian Arab Republic to increase human rights protections and promote accountability.



Procedure for submissions for regular mandated reports:

The Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic reports to the Human Rights Council three times per year, with written reports prepared for the September and March sessions, and an Oral Update during the June Session. The September mandated report covers the period from January to June, while the March mandated report covers the period from July to December.

Submissions for the September mandated report (covering events during the period January-June) should be sent no later than 1 June.

Submissions for the March mandated report (covering events during the period July-December) should be sent no later than 1 December.



View full Statement