Engineer Tammam Mustafa al Kurdi has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

Paris – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of Tammam Mustafa al Kurdi, an engineer, born in 1961. Tammam, a mechanical engineer who was the mayor of the Maysaloon villages in al Heffa area in Latakia governorate at the time of his arrest. Tammam, originally from Zanqoufa village, which is administratively a part of al Heffa city in the suburbs of Latakia governorate, was arrested by gunmen affiliated with Syrian regime forces in July 2012, after they stopped him in al Sheer village, east of Latakia governorate, while he was heading from Maysaloon village, which is administratively a part of al Heffa city, to Latakia city, and taken to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



The SNHR has also briefed the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as briefing the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, specifically in regard to Tammam’s case.



The Syrian authorities have denied any connection with the enforced disappearance of engineer Tammam Mustafa al Kurdi. The SNHR has been unable to determine his fate, as have his family members, who fear that they may be arrested and tortured by regime personnel themselves if they continue to ask about his whereabouts and fate, as has happened in numerous previous cases.



The SNHR has called on the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearance, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, to intervene and to demand that the Syrian authorities release Tammam immediately, as well as to secure the release of thousands of other forcibly disappeared citizens whose whereabouts and current conditions must also be revealed.



Although the Syrian government is not a party to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances, it is indisputably a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Arab Charter on Human Rights. Enforced disappearance constitutes a violation of both instruments.



SNHR also confirms that there are well-founded fears that many of those forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime since 2011 may have been subjected to torture and possibly killed in regime detention, with the number of citizens forcibly disappeared by the regime continuing to grow.



Languages Available In English

عربي