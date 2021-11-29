SNHR Provides Training to Yemeni Human Rights Activists on the Principle of the Responsibility to Protect and the Syrian Conflict

Paris – Statement by the Syrian Network for Human Rights:



On Sunday, November 28, 2021, the Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, provided a training session for human rights activists in Yemen on “The Efforts of Civil Society Organizations in the Middle East on Accountability and the Prevention of Atrocious Crimes”. The training session was organized by the Three Tracks organization, with the support of the Justice Call organization. This training is aimed at enhancing activists’ knowledge of legal frameworks on accountability and the prevention of atrocious crimes in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the training targeting young people in particular.



The training session focused on several points, placing the most prominent emphasis on the facts that the Syrian regime has committed a vast range of violations, some of which amount to crimes against humanity, thereby not only failing to protect its own people, but being the main perpetrator of violations against the Syrian people, and that whilst there was supposed to be international intervention to protect civilians, this has never materialized.



The training also referred to Russia’s role in protecting the Syrian regime from accountability, particularly given its status as a major power and permanent member of the UN Security Council, which used its veto 16 times in favor of the Syrian regime, enabling the regime to continue committing war crimes and crimes against humanity with complete impunity, paralyzing the Security Council absolutely, and preventing the situation in Syria from being referred to the International Criminal Court.



View full Statement