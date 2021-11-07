The SNHR Holds Bilateral Meetings with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in France, Germany, and Denmark

Paris – Statement by the Syrian Network for Human Rights:



The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), represented by its Director, Fadel Abdul Ghany, recently visited the foreign ministries of a number of countries in the European Union, where he held meetings with high-level ministry officials, namely:



Paris – October 27, a meeting with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Berlin – October 28, a bilateral meeting with the German Federal Foreign Office.

Copenhagen – November 2, a bilateral meeting with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



These were the first physical visits after a break of nearly a year and a half due to the conditions imposed by the coronavirus; the meetings dealt in general with an update on the human rights situation in Syria, according to the data and reports documented by the Syrian Network for Human Rights. During these meetings, it was emphasized that the Syrian regime continues to commit atrocious violations, some of which constitute war crimes, as happened recently when civilians were targeted in Ariha city during the constitutional committee negotiations’ meetings in Geneva. Some of the violations also constitute crimes against humanity such as the enforced disappearance and torture of tens of thousands of Syrians. Mr. Abdul Ghany stressed that the Syrian regime cannot be rehabilitated because none of its brutal practices has changed since 2011, and countries that are considering restoring relations with the regime must be pressured because this would give it greater impunity. The meetings also dealt with many other issues such as Syria being unsafe for the return of refugees, the stagnation of the political process and its impact on the forcibly displaced, the issue of cross-border humanitarian aid, and support for the accountability process.



In addition, the SNHR’s director also held many bilateral meetings with international partner organizations such as the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, in addition to doing some media interviews.



