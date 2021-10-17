Cyber-Attacks, Mostly Russian, Target the Syrian Network for Human Rights Website Again

Paris – Statement by the Syrian Network for Human Rights:



Since the beginning of this month [October 2021], the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) website has been subjected to very violent cyber-attacks aimed at obstructing browsing of the website, in preparation for permanently shutting it down. According to the analysis of data provided by Cloudflare Security Services, the attacks again escalated last night, continuing for nearly six consecutive hours, during which 273 threats were registered, as the chart shows, with 243 of these occurring within one ten-minute period.



Another chart shows that the source of the vast majority of the attacks is Russia; the reason behind these attacks is the Syrian Network for Human Rights’ documentation of the multiple violations committed by Russian forces since the beginning of Russia’s military intervention in Syria in September 2015, with SNHR issuing almost 92 reports proving Russian forces’ involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Syrian people. Throughout these years, we have been subjected to relentless vile and slanderous smear campaigns which have included articles in numerous media written by mercenary paid propagandists with the sole aim of discrediting SNHR and our work, as well as being the subjects of hostile statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia’s permanent representative at the UN Security Council questioning the credibility of the statements documented by the SNHR team.



