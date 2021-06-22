SNHR Participates in The Airspace Tribunal Hearing Organized by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR)

Paris – Statement by the Syrian Network for Human Rights:



Berlin: On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in the second day of The Airspace Tribunal hearings, organized by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) and supported by the University of Kent. The hearings, which were chaired by Mr. Andreas Schüller, director of ECCHR’s International Crimes and Accountability program, were held online via the Zoom platform.



The Airspace Tribunal, a pro forma tribunal established by Kent Law School Emeritus Professor Nick Grief, and Shona Illingworth, aims to examine the case for and against a proposed new human right to live without physical or psychological threat from above. Hearings have already been held in London (2018), Sydney (2019), and Toronto (2020), with the latest one held in Berlin on June 9-11, 2021.



The Friday, 11 June session, chaired by Mr. Andreas Schüller, director of ECCHR’s International Crimes and Accountability program, was introduced by Professor Nick Grief. Advocate Kirsty Brimelow interviewed the speakers, before taking questions from the audience at the conclusion of the event, with the participation of journalist Omar Mohammed from the Mosul Eye blog, journalist Pratap Chatterjee from the CorpWatch organization, Mr. Baraa Shiban, an investigator at Reprieve organization, and Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany from the Syrian Network for Human Rights.



