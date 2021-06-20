On World Refugee Day: More Than Half of the Syrian People Remain Forcibly Displaced, Either as IDPs or Refugees, and Are Unable to Return

The Issue of Syrian IDPs and Refugees Cannot Be Resolved without Ending the Armed Conflict and Achieving a Political Transition towards Democracy and Human Rights

Paris – Statement by the Syrian Network for Human Rights:



June 20 of each year marks World Refugee Day, with the symbolism of this day having a painful and harrowing effect on the Syrian people for nearly ten years now, as millions of Syrians have fled the decade-long internal armed conflict, forcing increasing numbers of citizens to seek asylum.



The egregious violations committed by the Syrian regime, some of which amount to crimes against humanity, have been the primary driving force behind Syrians’ quest for asylum, with the other parties to the conflict also practicing various types of violations against each other and within their areas of control, albeit to a far smaller degree.



The following is the record of the most notable violations by all the parties to the conflict:



A. Extrajudicial killing: The deaths of 227,781 civilians, including 29,520 children and 16,155 women, documented:

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) documented the deaths of at least 227,781 civilians, including 29,250 children and 16,155 women (adult female) in Syria at the hands of the parties to the conflict and the controlling forces, between March 2011 and June 2021, distributed as follows:



View full Statement