Death Toll due to Torture

Home
News
Casualties
Daily Death Toll Report
Monthly Reports
Thematic Reports
Death Toll
Syrian Regime forces
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
Extremist Islamist groups
Russian forces
US-led coalition
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Joint Statements
Arrest
Monthly Reports
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Victims Who Died Due to Torture
Thematic Reports
Arrest
Torture
Enforced Disappearance
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Torture
Joint Statements
Weapons
Chemical Weapons
Cluster Munitions
Incendiary Weapons
Barrel Bombs
Mortar Shells
Scud Missiles
Reports
Thematic Reports
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Russian forces
Extremist Islamist groups
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
US-led coalition
Women
Children
Media Workers
Massacres
Forced displacement
Truces
Cessation of Hostilities
Peace Talks
De-Escalation Agreements
Others
Joint Reports
Monthly Reports
Death Toll
Most Notable HR Violations
Most Notable Massacres
Violations against Health Sector
Violations against Media Sector
Attacks on Vital Facilities
Barrel Bombs
Brief Reports
Annual Reports
Researches
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Special Rapporteurs
Enforced Disappearances
Extrajudicial Killing
Arbitrary Arrest
Joint Statements
Advocacy Events
Opinion
Record a Violation
Document a Detainee
Document a Victim
Library
Gallery
Videos
SNHR Infographics
Overall Toll
Victims
Weapons
Others
Exclusive Photos
About SNHR
About Us
SNHR Profile
SNHR Methodology
Member in
Partners We’ve Worked with
Terms of Partnership
Employment Application
Agencies that cited SNHR
SNHR in Media
Search
عربي
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
About Us
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Syrian Network for Human Rights
Home
News
Casualties
Daily Death Toll Report
Monthly Reports
Thematic Reports
Death Toll
Syrian Regime forces
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
Extremist Islamist groups
Russian forces
US-led coalition
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Joint Statements
Arrest
Monthly Reports
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Victims Who Died Due to Torture
Thematic Reports
Arrest
Torture
Enforced Disappearance
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Detainees and Forcibly Disappeared Persons
Torture
Joint Statements
Weapons
Chemical Weapons
Cluster Munitions
Incendiary Weapons
Barrel Bombs
Mortar Shells
Scud Missiles
Reports
Thematic Reports
Kurdish forces/ SDF
Russian forces
Extremist Islamist groups
Armed Opposition factions/ NA
US-led coalition
Women
Children
Media Workers
Massacres
Forced displacement
Truces
Cessation of Hostilities
Peace Talks
De-Escalation Agreements
Others
Joint Reports
Monthly Reports
Death Toll
Most Notable HR Violations
Most Notable Massacres
Violations against Health Sector
Violations against Media Sector
Attacks on Vital Facilities
Barrel Bombs
Brief Reports
Annual Reports
Researches
Statements
Statements by SNHR
Special Rapporteurs
Enforced Disappearances
Extrajudicial Killing
Arbitrary Arrest
Joint Statements
Advocacy Events
Opinion
Record a Violation
Document a Detainee
Document a Victim
Library
Gallery
Videos
SNHR Infographics
Overall Toll
Victims
Weapons
Others
Exclusive Photos
About SNHR
About Us
SNHR Profile
SNHR Methodology
Member in
Partners We’ve Worked with
Terms of Partnership
Employment Application
Agencies that cited SNHR
SNHR in Media
Home
charts
Death Toll due to Torture
charts
2020
June 14, 2021
Death Toll due to Torture
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST POSTS
Record of Arbitrary Arrests
Female Death Toll
Child Death Toll
Civilian Death Toll
Record of enforced disappearances
Record of Arbitrary Arrests
Death Toll due to Torture
Female Death Toll
Child Death Toll
Civilian Death Toll
© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved