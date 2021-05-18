The child Muhammad Ahmad Yaser al Hajji has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

The SNHR has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the child, Muhammad Ahmad Yaser al Hajji from Aleppo city, a resident of Salqin city in the western suburbs of Idlib governorate, born in 1995, who was an eleventh grade student at the Industrial High School prior to his arrest. On April 7, 2012, while the child Muhammad was passing through a regime checkpoint in Latakia city, having been displaced to that city with his family from Salqin city due to fleeing the bombing of Salqin city by Syrian Regime forces, he was arrested by gunmen affiliated with Syrian Regime forces, who took him to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



