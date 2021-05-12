The child Mahmoud Salah al Malla has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the child, Mahmoud Salah al Malla from al Qouriya city in the eastern suburbs of Deir Ez-Zour governorate, born in 1995. On May 10, 2012, personnel from Syrian regime forces arrested him while he was receiving treatment in a hospital in al Mayadeen city in Deir Ez-Zour governorate, after he was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound sustained in al Qouriya city which was inflicted by Syrian regime forces, with the arresting personnel taking him to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family. He was seen by subsequently released survivors of detention on November 10, 2012, in Adra Central Prison in Damascus Suburbs governorate, but his family was unable to visit him or appoint a lawyer, and he thus continues to be classified as being among those forcibly disappeared.



View full Statement