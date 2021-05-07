The journalist Basel Abdul Razzaq Iskaif has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

The SNHR has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the journalist, Basel Abdul Razzaq Iskaif, born in 1987, from al Zahraa village, which is administratively a part of Darkoush district in Jisr al Shoghour area in Idlib governorate, who was a resident of Sehnaya town, west of Damascus Suburbs governorate at the time of his arrest. Basel, who holds a BA from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Damascus University, graduating in 2012, was also working for a customs clearance company in al Hariqa area of Damascus city at the time of his arrest. Basel was arrested on November 5, 2012, by Syrian Regime forces at his workplace in a customs clearance company in al Hariqa area in Damascus city following the arrest of a number of his relatives in Damascus, with the patrol that carried out the arrest taking them around and displaying them in the streets of al Hariqa area, before taking them to an undisclosed location. Since that date, they have been forcibly disappeared. Their fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to their families.



