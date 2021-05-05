The citizen Hassan Muhammad Amin al Hamwi has been forcibly disappeared since 2015

The SNHR has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the citizen, Hassan Muhammad Amin al Hamwi from Homs city, born in 1972, who was working as a butcher prior to his arrest. He was arrested on April 5, 2015, by personnel from the Syrian Regime’s Political Security Force, while he was passing through one of the rigme’s checkpoints in Homs city, as he was heading to work, and taken to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



The SNHR has also briefed the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as briefing the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, specifically in regard to Hassan’s case.



