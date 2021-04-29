The child Muhammad Abdul Rahman al Barmawi has been forcibly disappeared since 2014

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the child, Muhammad Abdul Rahman al Barmawi, from Daraa city, born in 1996, who was a middle school student prior to his arrest. On Friday, January 3, 2014, at 7 am, personnel affiliated with Syrian regime forces raided thethe child Muhammad’s family home in al Sabeel neighborhood in Daraa city, near al Razi school, arrested Muhammad from his home, and took him to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



