The military conscript Ayham al Ahmad has been forcibly disappeared since 2012

The SNHR has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the military conscript, Ayham Kassar al Ahmad, from al Dana village in the northern suburbs of Idlib governorate, who was born in 1992. He was arrested in July 2012 by gunmen affiliated with the Syrian regime’s Military Police, while he was in his military barrack in Izra city, east of Daraa governorate, where he was performing his mandatory military service for the regime, and taken by them to an undisclosed location. His family learned of his arrest through his colleagues at the military barrack, and he has been forcibly disappeared since that date. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



View full Statement