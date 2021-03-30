SNHR Held an Event Marking the Tenth Anniversary of the Start of the Popular Uprising for Democracy in Syria, with Participants from a Number of Leading Global Nations, on the Sidelines of the Fifth Brussels Conference

Syria: A Decade of Impunity and The Need for Accountability for Ongoing Human Rights Violations

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Thursday, March 25, 2021: Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) hosted an event marking the tenth anniversary of the start of the popular uprising for democracy in Syria, with participants from a number of leading global nations, on the sidelines of the Fifth Brussels Conference, entitled “Syria: A Decade of Impunity and The Need for Accountability for Ongoing Human Rights Violations”. The event was broadcast on the Zoom platform and the SNHR’s official accounts on social media platforms, with speakers including:



Mr. Christopher Le Mon, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, U.S. Department of State; Mr. Emiel de Bont, Special Envoy for Syria, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands; Mr. Antoine Alhéritière, Deputy Consul General, Syria adviser, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Troels Gauslå Engell, Senior Stabilisation Advisor on Syria to the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK Campaigns Manager: Crisis & Tactical, Syria; Ms. Naama al Alwanni, journalist and survivor of arrest in the Syrian regime’s detention centers; and Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights. The session was moderated by Ms. Emma Beals, Senior Advisor at the European Institute of Peace and Editor of Syria in Context.



