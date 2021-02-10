The Syrian Network for Human Rights, in Partnership with International Organizations, Held A Launch Event for Its Tenth Annual Report: Most Notable Human Rights Violations in Syria in 2020

‘The Bleeding Decade’

Monday, February 8, 2021: The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), in partnership with Amnesty International, the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, and the Heinrich Boell Foundation, held an event entitled: “The Bleeding Decade” to launch its tenth annual report entitled: ‘The Most Notable Human Rights Violations in Syria in 2020’. The event was broadcast on the Zoom platform and the SNHR’s official accounts on social media platforms, with participants including:



Mr. Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK Campaigns Manager: Crisis & Tactical, Syria; Dr. Simon Adams, Executive Director, Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect; Mr. Patrick Kroker, International Crimes and Accountability program on Syria, European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights; Ms. Anna Fleischer, Program Coordinator, Heinrich Boell Foundation Middle East, and Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Chairman, Syrian Network for Human Rights. The event moderator was Ms. Emma Beals, Senior Advisor at the European Institute of Peace and Editor of Syria in Context.



View full Statement