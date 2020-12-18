SNHR Participates in a Webinar on Documenting Human Rights Violations Worldwide, on the Sidelines of the Global Sites of Conscience Meeting 2020

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in a webinar on Documenting Human Rights Violations Worldwide. The event took place on the sidelines of the Global Sites of Conscience Meeting 2020, hosted by the Asia and the Pacific Sites of Conscience Network. The webinar was broadcast on the Zoom platform, with the participation of Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, Ms. Sophia Brostean-Kaiser of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials (Germany), Mr. José Antequera representing the Centro de Memoria, Paz y Reconciliación (Colombia), and the moderator of the session Ms. Nana-Jo N’Dow, the Executive Director of the African Network Against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED) (Gambia).



The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, which is the only global network of historic sites, museums and memory initiatives that connects past struggles to today’s movements for human rights and social justice, currently consists of over 300 members in nearly 65 countries.



The webinar aimed to highlight documentation initiatives that are actively contributing to social reconstruction, democracy-building and the promotion of human rights, supporting and strengthening their vision, with participants in the event speaking about the role of documentation in protecting human rights through their experiences.



