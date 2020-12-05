Invitation to Attend a Webinar on Documenting Human Rights Violations Worldwide, on the Sidelines of the Global Sites of Conscience Meeting 2020

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) invites you to attend a webinar on Documenting Human Rights Violations Worldwide. The event is taking place on the sidelines of the Global Sites of Conscience Meeting 2020, hosted by the Asia and the Pacific Sites of Conscience Network.



The speakers participating in the webinar have been confirmed as:

Sophia Brostean-Kaiser: Memorium Nuremberg Trials (Germany)

Fadel Abdul Ghany: Syrian Network for Human Rights (Syria)

José Antequera: Centro de Memoria, Paz y Reconciliación (Colombia)

Moderator: Nana-Jo N’Dow, Executive Director, African Network Against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED) (Gambia)



The webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:30 PM Dhaka local time (10:00 AM Syria local time).



Simultaneous translation is available in English, Arabic, Spanish and French.

To attend, please register at the link below

