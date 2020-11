The Every Casualty Worldwide network is to host a webinar with Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), during which Mr. Abdul Ghany will talk about SNHR’s methodology of data collection on civilian casualties in Syria, in addition to holding a question and answer session.

Monday, November 30, 2020

At 1:00 pm GMT (3:00 pm Syria time)

The webinar will be held in English



For direct attendance via Zoom, please register at the link below: