SNHR Becomes an Official Member of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines – Cluster Munition Coalition (ICBL-CMC)

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines – Cluster Munition Coalition (ICBL-CMC) is a network of more than 100 civil society organizations from various nations worldwide working in the humanitarian disarmament field; the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) is a member of the coalition in light of its work in Syria on these issues. The vision of the coalition stipulates reaching a world free of antipersonnel landmines and cluster munitions, establishing a situation that ends the suffering the weapons have caused, and preserving the rights of their victims.



The ICBL-CMC research arm, namely the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, is the de facto monitoring tool supporting State Party commitments to the Mine Ban Treaty and the Convention on Cluster Munitions. The Monitor produces research reports, with perhaps the most prominent of these being the annual global reports in which it outlines steps taken by the ratifying countries of the Mine Ban Treaty and the Convention on and Cluster Munitions, as well as the countries that still use mines and cluster munitions, in which victims are killed and injured by their remnants. In recent years, the SNHR has contributed to the reports by sharing data on incidents caused by landmines and cluster munitions and the resulting deaths and injuries in Syria. Cluster munitions use by the Government of Syria has been ongoing and over 80 per cent of global casualties since 2010 have occurred in the country.



View full Statement