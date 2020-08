In this joint submission to the UN Human Rights Committee in advance of its adoption of the list of issues on the Syrian Arab Republic at the 130th Session, All Survivors Project and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) raise attention to sexual violence against men, boys, and persons of diverse SOGIESC.This submission is based on published reports and relates to Articles 2,7,and 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (the Covenant).

