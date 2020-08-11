The Death of Citizen Jamal Ismail al Khawalda, Forcibly Disappeared by the Syrian Regime

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of the Syrian citizen, Jamal Ismail al Khawalda, from al Sahwa village in the eastern suburbs of Daraa governorate, born in 1972, who was arrested by Syrian Regime forces on December 4, 2013, in a raid on his home in al Qazzaz area, northeast of Damascus city, near the southern ring road. On December 18, 2014, Jamal’s wife visited the Military Police headquarters in al Qaboun neighbourhood, east of Damascus city, where she received his personal ID, passport and documentary notification of his death.



As is the norm in all such cases, Syrian authorities have not confessed to killing Jamal, while his family has been unable to submit any complaint about his death for fear of being persecuted by security forces.



