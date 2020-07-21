The Death of Lawyer Nedal Mustafa Amoud Forcibly Disappeared by the Syrian Regime

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of the Syrian lawyer, Nedal Mustafa Amoud, from Zamalka town, east of Damascus Suburbs governorate, born in 1986, who was arrested on July 17, 2018, by Syrian Regime forces, while he was passing through one of the regime’s checkpoints at the entrance of Adra city, northeast of Damascus Suburbs governorate. On June 15, 2020, his wife received information after she appointed a lawyer to follow up on Nedal’s situation, according to which he died due to torture in one of the Syrian regime’s detention centers.



