The Death of Citizen Waddah Mahmoud Sehrij Forcibly Disappeared by the Syrian Regime

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of the Syrian citizen Waddah Mahmoud Sehrij, from Aleppo city, born in 1971, who was arrested on December 16, 2016, by Syrian Regime forces, while he was in an area between al Kallasa and al Eza’a neighborhoods, east of Aleppo city. On July 9, 2019, his wife received a copy of his death certificate during a visit to the civil registry secretariat in Aleppo city. According to the death certificate, he died on September 18, 2017.



As is the norm in all such cases, Syrian authorities have not confessed to killing Waddah, while his family has been unable to submit any complaint about his death for fear of being persecuted by the regime security services for doing so.



