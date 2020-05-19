The Killing of Ms. Suhaiba Ibrahim al Khaled at the Hands of Syrian Regime Forces

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of Ms. Suhaiba Ibrahim al Khaled, from Saraqeb city in Idlib governorate, born in 1969, who was killed in an airstrike by Syrian Regime forces’ fixed-wing warplanes on Saraqeb city in the eastern suburbs of Idlib governorate, which was under the joint control of factions of the Armed Opposition and Hay’at Tahrir al Sham at the time of the incident on January 5, 2020.



As is the norm in all such cases, Syrian authorities have not confessed to killing Suhaiba, while her family has been unable to submit any complaint about her death because of their presence in an area outside the control of Syrian Regime forces.



