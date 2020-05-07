The college student Ali Muhsen Da’doush has been forcibly disappeared since 2014

The SNHR has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the college student, Ali Muhsen Da’doush, from Houwarin village in the southern suburbs of Homs governorate, who was born in 1992. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 18, 2014, by gunmen affiliated with the Syrian Regime’s Political Security forces in al Karajat area (bus station) in the center of Homs city, as he was heading to Houwarin village. He was last seen in February 2018 by a former detainee and fellow prisoner in Seydnaya Military Prison. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family.



The Syrian authorities have denied any connection with the disappearance of the college student, Ali Muhsen Da’doush. The SNHR has been unable to determine his fate, as have his family members, who fear that they may be arrested and tortured by regime personnel themselves if they continue to ask about his whereabouts and fate, as has happened in numerous previous cases.



