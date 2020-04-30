The Death of Citizen Maher Khaled Hejazi Who Was Forcibly Disappeared at the Syrian Regime’s Hands

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has notified the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions of the case of the citizen, Maher Khaled Hejazi, from Douma city in Damascus Suburbs governorate, born in 1983, who was arrested on July 31, 2014, by Syrian Regime forces in a raid on his home in Masaken Barza neighbourhood, northeast of Damascus city. In December 2014, after communicating with a former detainee, his family learned of Maher’s death due to torture in the Raid Branch ‘295’, known as Najha Prison, which is affiliated with the State Security Branch, in Damascus Suburbs governorate.



