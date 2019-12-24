The US Ambassador to the UNSC in Her Speech Cited SNHR Statistics Confirming the Syrian Regime’s Arbitrary Detention of at Least 128,000 Persons

The U.S. Mission Headquarters in New York Displays SNHR’s Portraits of Some Forcibly Disappeared Activists to Focus Attention on Their Issue

New York, December 20, 2019: H.E. Ambassador Kelly Craft, the Permanent Representative of the United States to the Security Council, delivered a speech at the latest briefing on the situation in Syria held at the United Nations Headquarters. On the issue of detainees in particular, the Ambassador briefed the permanent members of the Security Council, saying:

“At this moment, we are displaying photographs in the lobby of our Mission dedicated by the Syrian Network for Human Rights to several of the approximately 128,000 Syrians who have been unlawfully detained and, in many cases, tortured and killed by the Assad regime.”



